Fifteen deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday by Kern County public health officials, bringing total deaths from the virus to 322 and another 123 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 30,573 cases.
The state reports that 82 people were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday in Kern, 20 of them in the ICU. That's down from a high of 212 on July 12.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Trump lied, PEOPLE DIED! More Americans have died this year from the coronavirus than died in World War I due to the absolutely catastrophic failure of leadership from Donald Trump and the Republican Senate. And more than double the number of Americans who died in the Vietnam War. 190,000 grieving families! There's a word for that massive loss of life: unacceptable. The majority of Republicans, 63% say it's ok they died. Republicans, what has happened to your humanity? You were enraged when 3,000 Americans died on 9/11. When did you lose your compassion for your fellow Americans? How about your fellow Republicans that have died? Nothing? Shame on you.
Tell me again what Trump is responsible for? What he did (or failed to do) that resulted in a massive loss if life? Describe for me the specific inactions or derelict of duty you charge.
thank u Donald.... et al... 4 clarity...Vote Blue...end the B.S.
