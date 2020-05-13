The 144th Fighter Wing Flight flew over a large portion of California Wednesday morning in recognition of frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four F-15C Eagles took off from Fresno at 10 a.m., heading north through Madera and Stockton before going east toward San Francisco and then moving south down the coast. At Santa Barbara, the jets returned to the Central Valley, passing over Bakersfield just before noon.
"The rumble is what gets me," local aviation enthusiast Richard Bettley, age 32, said after Wednesday's flyover. He was among a number of spectators who watched the jets while standing atop buildings downtown.
