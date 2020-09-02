The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 143 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.
Total county case count now stands at 29,612 while virus-related deaths remain at 292.
According to county data, about 15,641 people have either recovered or are presumed to have recovered from coronavirus.
State data shows that 117 patients are being treated at Kern County hospitals, 39 of which are in the ICU.
President Bodybags. Buckets of blood on his hands. Failure of leadership. Abandonment of the health of the American people. The grim reaper. I hope those souls haunt him and his small minded supporters for the rest of their lives. Curses on them!
I bet you can't say that to my face. Do you know why? Because you are a coward hiding in your basement.
