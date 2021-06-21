14-year-old shot at southwest Bakersfield park

A 14-year-old boy was shot at Greystone Park in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night, Bakersfield police said Monday.
Officers went to the park at about 11:07 p.m. Sunday on reports that shots been fired. Shortly after, dispatch received calls that a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was at a residence, police said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police said the victim and several other people were at the park when an unknown suspect opened fire.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.
Police also noted that you can send an anonymous tip by going to the “submit an anonymous tip” link on the BPD homepage (www.bakersfieldpd.us) from your computer or internet enabled mobile device. The tip, which can include photographs and video, is sent to the police department and the sender remains completely anonymous.