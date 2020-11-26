A 14-year-old girl died Wednesday night after she was hit by a vehicle on Union Avenue.
Kaylie Corbella of Bakersfield died at 6:28 p.m. in the 3500 block of Union Avenue, according to the Kern County coroner's office, which released her name Thursday.
Bakersfield Police said a driver heading south on Union Avenue hit the girl, who was in the road. Police said the man is cooperating with the investigation.
Police said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the incident.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.