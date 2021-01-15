A 14-year-old boy was identified as the victim in a fatal off-road motorcycle accident that occurred Jan. 9 in eastern Kern County
Robert David Gaynor was the driver of the off-road motorcycle that collided with another motorcycle at the Dove Springs OHV Area near Red Rock Canyon State Park at 10:30 a.m, according to a report from the Kern County coroner’s office. He was taken to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital where he died hours later from his injuries.
The victim was a resident of Winnetka in Southern Californian.