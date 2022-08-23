'127 Hours' adventurer's survival tale kicks off BC's Distinguished Speaker Series

Bakersfield College launches its 2022-2023 Distinguished Speaker Series this week with a harrowing tale of survival.
Adventurer Aron Ralston, who had to sever his own arm to free himself from a boulder under which he was trapped, will speak Thursday as part of the series.
Ralston survived for six days without water, means of communication, or chance of escape after becoming trapped under an 800-pound boulder in a remote Utah canyon in 2003.
His experience, which culminated in him severing his arm to free himself, was the inspiration for his New York Times best seller, "Between a Rock and a Hard Place," which was adapted into the 2010 film "127 Hours."
Following a miraculous rescue spearheaded by his mother, Ralston, with the aid of prosthetics he helped design, has returned to his outdoor adventures and completed "elite mountaineering projects" that have not been repeated, even to this day.
He has been interviewed by Tom Brokaw, David Letterman and Jay Leno, and spoken before more than 500 groups around the world. Attendees credit his story with encouraging them through disease, disability and loss, and helped steer them out of depression and away from suicidal thoughts.
Ralston will present his program twice on Thursday: 2 p.m. at the Levan Center for the Humanities and 7 p.m. at the Indoor Theatre, both located on Bakersfield College’s campus at 1801 Panorama Drive.
(A screening of "127 Hours" will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Levan Center.)
The series, which brings community leaders from around the world whose achievements have had national and/or international significance, continues through April 13.
Other speakers in the series include:
Dr. James Lindsay, author, mathematician and commentator (Sept. 8)
Rev. James Lawson, pioneer, strategist of nonviolence and revolutionary activist (Oct. 2)
• Mark Rabbitt, speaker, trainer, leadership authority (Nov. 15)
• Evan Austin, Paralympic, medalist and coach (Jan. 19)
• Dr. Eddie Cole, author, professor and scholar (Feb. 9)
• Kwame Anthony Appiah, ethicist, arbiter and philosopher (Feb. 23)
• Dr. Rosemarie Zagarri, historian, author and professor (March 2)
• Will Gadd, athlete, adventurist and guide (March 23)
• Dr. Melanie Lundquist, philanthropist, visionary and advocate (April 13)
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.