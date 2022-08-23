 Skip to main content
'127 Hours' adventurer's survival tale kicks off BC's Distinguished Speaker Series

Aron Ralston

Adventurer Aron Ralston, whose harrowing tale of survival inspired the film "127 Hours," will be the first guest of the 2022-2023 BC Distinguished Speaker Series with his talks on Thursday.

 Courtesy of Bakersfield College

Bakersfield College launches its 2022-2023 Distinguished Speaker Series this week with a harrowing tale of survival.

Adventurer Aron Ralston, who had to sever his own arm to free himself from a boulder under which he was trapped, will speak Thursday as part of the series.

