A child was killed and a man was injured following a motorcycle accident just east of Bakersfield on Wednesday evening.
According to a Bakersfield Police Department news release, the man was driving the motorcycle while a 12-year-old was the passenger in the 9100 block of Kern Canyon Road. BPD said the man lost control of the motorcycle, which went off the road and ejected both occupants. The accident occurred at 6:42 p.m.
The child, identified as Bruce Leon Cross by the Kern County coroner's office, was pronounced dead at the scene while the man, 51, suffered moderate injuries and is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
The police department said excessive speed was a contributing factor in the accident. The release added that drugs or alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.