The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 12 more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing total deaths to 228.
Another 216 new cases were also reported bringing total county cases to 27,184.
In all, 24 deaths were reported in the past two days, but the deaths have occurred over the past five weeks. One of the deaths occurred in mid-July, according to county data.
Since June 26, there has been at least one death related to COVID-19 every day in Kern County, with a high of eight deaths in a single day on July 31, the data shows.
Hospitalizations of patients with confirmed coronavirus infections continues to decline, with 170 in Kern's hospitals as of Monday. Of those, 70 were ICU patients.
More information can be found at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
(7) comments
Off topic but applies todaynin light of DNC conference speakers: since the Dems are so into identity politics and cancel culture, I'll leave this right here:
Kamala Harris is not black. Indo-Jamaican is accurate. She is not part of the African-American experience. She is Brahmin on her mother side, the highest caste in a country obsessed with caste and prejudice. And, she is descendant from one of Jamaica's largest slave owners, Hamilton Brown, on the paternal line. Facts.
Good comeback PT and IV.....you would put Lincoln-Douglas to shame. One of you wishes another American who disagrees with you death which reveals just how much you value life and since I assume you are a Trumpsters, that adds up to ultimate irony. Just curious how many dead people does it take for you guys to drop off the comedy tour? None of these deaths had to happen and because they happened on Trumps watch, they are his responsibility, that is how American politics works. You guys are perfect examples of why I support reproductive freedom.
No comedy here, trichmond, I asked a legitimate question that has yet to yield a reasonable answer from an intelligent human being. So I look to you, friend, to explain how Trump is responsible for a single supposed COVID death. I remind you, genius, that he offered a national plan and was told to go blow by the very governors that, a short time later, asked him for federal money to assist with costs related to COVID. The same folks, by the way, asking for money to rebuild their looted, burnt, gutted cities - decimated, of course, while they stood by cheering the thuggery on. So tell me how Trump is responsible. Evidence, not theories please since you're such a sharp slice of brilliance.
Oh, IV, you have really consumed the kool-aid....please specify the “national plan” that Mr .Trump presented to the nation, other than the states’ are on their own? Again, burnt, gutted cities....really? You must be young because whatever is happening in no way comes close to the cities that exploded in 1968 (and other years), so stop your hyperbole. Do you know what hypocrisy means? If you look it up in Webster’s you will see Trump and his minions picture. If I remember correctly, he not only campaigned on the “carnage” infecting America under President Obama (where was that?) but he said he alone could fix it. According to you, it has gotten worse. So is he a liar, a hypocrite or incompetent? I made it multiple choice so you wouldn’t be confused.
How could Trump NOT motivate ANYONE in their right minds to kick him to the curb? How long ago was he cracking the heads of his own unarmed people in the streets of our capital? I NEVER thought I'd live to see the day in MY country! He is an afront to the Constitution. A blight on American history. A boil on all that is decent. A swine. A snake oil salesman. A corrupt gangster. He has a butcher bill for 173,000 American lives. He's got to be removed like the cancerous tumor he is.
I keep looking for your name on that Covid list but alas......
What has he done, Dweeb, to earn your hatred and dislike. Explain.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.