The Kern County Public Services Department reported 12 new deaths and 555 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.
There have now been 183 coronavirus-related local fatalities during the pandemic. Kern County has seen a total of 25,005 cases since the first was announced March 13.
Of those cases, 7,437 individuals have recovered from virus while 17,125 are recuperating at home, according to county data.
State records show 219 patients are being treated at local hospitals for COVID-19, 74 of which are in the ICU.
