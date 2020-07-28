The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,893 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning.
There have now been 16,706 total COVID-19 cases identified in Kern during the pandemic. The county has confirmed 135 virus-related deaths during that time.
According to county data, 5,399 Kern residents have recovered from the virus. State data shows 260 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at local hospitals, with 64 in the ICU.
(2) comments
We're number ONE, we're number ONE. give us a job and we get it DONE. GOOOOOO kern ! Yes, it IS the orange ones fault. You can deny, you can say masks don't help, you can say it's all a hoax. You can NOT argue with a virus.
I voted for trump last time because I truly despised hillary. This time I would vote for a banana slug before voting for the sociopath we now have. He is KILLING us. WAKE UP.
This county is Trump Country....full of sub 80 IQ mental midgets
