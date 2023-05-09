 Skip to main content
11-year-old missing person case leads to murder trial

Desiree Thompson

Desiree Thompson, left, and her mother, Sheri Smith, pose for a picture. Thompson was last seen Jan. 7, 2012.

 Courtesy of Sheri Smith

The opening statements conveyed Tuesday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a California City woman were roughly 11 years in the making.

Desiree Thompson was 30 when she disappeared from the east Kern County city. She was last seen Jan. 7, 2012, leaving her residence on 69th Street. She was never spotted again until police said her remains were found buried in a shallow grave dug in the 20300 block of 86th Street, The Californian previously reported.

