11-year-old missing person case leads to murder trial

The opening statements conveyed Tuesday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a California City woman were roughly 11 years in the making.
Desiree Thompson was 30 when she disappeared from the east Kern County city. She was last seen Jan. 7, 2012, leaving her residence on 69th Street. She was never spotted again until police said her remains were found buried in a shallow grave dug in the 20300 block of 86th Street, The Californian previously reported.
Her accused killer, Jose Lara, 60, faces a first-degree murder charge in a trial that began Tuesday. He listened to the proceedings as they were translated by an interpreter.
“In the 11th year after her disappearance, Desiree Thompson was no longer a missing person,” said Christine Antonios, who’s trying the case. “But instead, she was now a murder victim.”
Antonios said she plans to present forensic evidence showing a high probability of the bones found in a grave matching those of Thompson’s living family members. Other witnesses will corroborate what Lara confessed to in 2012, she added.
California City Police Department probable cause statements filed in Kern County Superior Court say Lara confessed to taking Thompson to his house, pushing her head against a refrigerator and stabbing her multiple times. Lara divulged this information when he was drunk, the court reports say.
Deputy Public Defender Mark R. Stamper began his statements by telling jurors the case is an absolute tragedy. But Lara’s apparent confession doesn’t line up with the evidence, he said.
Thompson was injured by her husband the same day she went missing, and she feared him. What are the odds that Lara, who didn’t know Thompson at all, would murder her on the same day of the domestic dispute with her husband, Stamper asked jurors.
“He’s the murderer,” Stamper said of Thompson’s husband.
Law enforcement tried to find Thompson’s husband for 10 years, Stamper said, but weren’t successful. He’s seeking a not guilty verdict.
The case will be in session Wednesday.
