11-year-old boy previously reported missing by police found Wednesday

A 11-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School was found, the Bakersfield Police Department said on Wednesday. 

Jeremiah Barraza had last been seen at school around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday. 

