109 KHSD students qualify for state skills competition

The Kern High School District will be well represented at the SkillsUSA State Conference in Ontario, Calif. April 13-16.
One hundred-nine students from the Regional Occupational Center and Career Technical Education Center SkillsUSA Kern High chapter have qualified to compete in 36 trade/career skills competitions.
The students had competed in the SkillsUSA Regional Conference over several weekends in their respective competitions to advance to the state event. In Ontario, they will compete in leadership and skill contests featuring various areas, including welding, construction trades, graphic communications, transportation, health care, human services, electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, automotive service and culinary arts.
Last year, 95 students from the Kern High chapter qualified for state competition.
First-place winners at the state event will be eligible to compete at the national SkillsUSA Championship scheduled for June.
SkillsUSA is a national membership association serving more than 330,000 high school, college and middle school students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
All contests are run with the support of industry, trade associations and labor associations. Each event tests competencies set by industry standards, including written knowledge assessment, hands-on skills demonstration, a resume review or a personal interview.