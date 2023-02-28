 Skip to main content
109 KHSD students qualify for state skills competition

Kern High School District students recently competed in a SkillsUSA regional event.

 Courtesy of KHSD

The Kern High School District will be well represented at the SkillsUSA State Conference in Ontario, Calif. April 13-16.

One hundred-nine students from the Regional Occupational Center and Career Technical Education Center SkillsUSA Kern High chapter have qualified to compete in 36 trade/career skills competitions.

