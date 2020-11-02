Kern County Public Health Services announced 106 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday morning, and no new deaths.
That brings Kern's case total to 34,573 since the pandemic began. A total of 424 people have died.
Public Health says 17,438 people have recovered from their illness, and another 7,390 people are presumed to have recovered.
The state reports that 46 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 24 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Sunday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.