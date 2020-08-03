Kern County reported 106 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning, according to the public health service department's website.
That brings total cases to 20,651 and deaths remain at the previously reported 144. However, recent data suggests people are dying everyday from the virus in Kern. Between July 3 and July 23, an average of 2.5 people died everyday in the county from COVID-19.
County officials said deaths are often not reported for a week or more because of verification processes.
According to a state database, as of Sunday, of the 19 nursing homes in Kern:
- 13 had outbreaks among residents
- 15 had cases among its healthcare workers
- eight had virus-related deaths among residents
- one had at least one virus-related death of a healthcare worker
(CNN)Two teenagers in Florida have died from Covid-19 complications, according to data posted by the Florida Department of Health. The teens were between the ages of 14 and 17, the department said.
This brings the total number of minors who have died in relation to the virus in Florida to seven. The others were a 9-year-old girl from Putnam County, an 11-year-old boy in Miami-Dade County, an 11-year-old girl in Broward County, a 16-year-old girl in Lee County, and a 17-year-old boy in Pasco County.
To date, more than 38,000 minors have contracted Covid-19 in Florida, according to data released by the health department.
And your point is? If your statistics are to be believed that is a death rate for children of .018% of COVID 19 in Florida. More children have been shot to death in Chicago during July than have died during the whole pandemic in Florida.
