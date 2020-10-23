The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 106 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.
That brings total confirmed cases of the virus to 33,775 since reporting on the virus began in mid-March. Deaths remain at 416.
The county reports more than 22,000 people have recovered or are presumed to have recovered from their illness.
The state reports that as of Thursday 55 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 20 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.