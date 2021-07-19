10-year-old killed, 12-year-old wounded in Arvin shooting

A shooting in north Arvin took the life of a 10-year-old while wounding a 12-year-old and a man around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the Arvin Police Department.
Arvin Police received reports of a man shot multiple times along North Hill Street. At the scene, officials discovered two children and a 29-year-old Hispanic man, all riddled with gunshot wounds, according to a department news release.
The 10-year-old succumbed to her injuries before officers arrived, while the other victims were rushed to Kern Medical, police said.
A witness followed the suspects’ vehicle toward Bautista Street and tried to prevent their escape. The suspects fired at the witness’ vehicle. It is unclear whether the witness was injured at the scene, police reported.
Two juveniles fled from the suspects' vehicle and have not been found, police said.
No names have been released by the coroner’s office. A GoFundMe page, created in honor of the children, raised $13,488 against the $10,000 goal in less than 24 hours as of Monday.
Anyone with information can contact Arvin Police at 661-854-5583.