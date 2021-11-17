10-vehicle Union Avenue crash Tuesday leaves 2 in hospital

A 10-vehicle traffic collision Tuesday resulted in two people being sent to the hospital, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Union Avenue at 5:48 p.m. for the crash. A person suffered critical injuries and another driver was injured but in stable condition. Three other individuals complained of pain, but refused medical transportation.
The investigation showed some vehicles were either stopped for a red light or were slowing down, the BPD stated in a news release.
A Chevrolet Silverado did not stop and hit a vehicle, police said. This crash caused a chain reaction — vehicles kept colliding into one another.
The Silverado fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Speed is a factor in this collision, the news release said.
The BPD Major Collision Investigation Team leads the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.