10 Thanksgiving grocery hacks as turkey prices soar

Thanksgiving is causing concern for Americans as grocery prices continue to soar ahead of the holiday. In fact, turkey prices are projected to rise by 23 percent, while other essential ingredients such as eggs, butter and flour have also seen a significant price hike of 32.5 percent, 25.8 percent, and 17.1 percent, respectively, according to the Consumer Price Index.
Although grocery prices keep climbing, you don't have to give up your Thanksgiving feast in order to save money.
Reduce portions
Everyone loves Thanksgiving leftovers, but some of it will end up in the trash so think about reducing portion sizes. This will lower your overall grocery bill and also reduce potential food waste, both of which will save you money. Don't feel obligated to cook each side dish you've made in the past. Focus on what your family enjoys most and skip the rest. You can even opt for a smaller turkey to save big.
Seek alternatives
Certain Thanksgiving ingredients have gone up in price more than others, but you can find some suitable substitutes that cost less without making huge sacrifices. For instance, cranberries and potatoes are in low supply and high demand, which is driving up prices. However, you can opt for sweet potatoes this year instead as a more affordable swap and review five creative cranberry alternatives such as pomegranate sauce or apple chutney. Maybe you even skip the turkey and go with a lower cost roast chicken, glazed ham or lasagna.
Track weekly grocery deals
Grocery stores will rotate sales on Thanksgiving food staples each week leading up to the holiday. So plan your meal ahead of time and write out a list of everything you need to buy so you can snag them before they sell out. Compare circulars more quickly using the Flipp app, which aggregates local sales in one place.
Shop your pantry first
Check your pantry, fridge and freezer for hidden ingredients that you could use such as breadcrumbs, sauces, marinades, baking supplies and spices or herbs. If you come across an ingredient you aren’t sure what to do with, check the Cooklist app for recipe inspirations.
Stick with store brands
For boxed, canned or frozen food, opt for store brands to save 30 percent. Especially when it comes to single-ingredient baking supplies like flour and sugar, it’s a waste to pay more for the brand name. Grocery stores have more wiggle room to reduce prices on their own brands so you will likely see bigger sales on these as well.
Snag a free bird
Some grocery stores are offering a free turkey to customers who spend a certain amount on groceries before Thanksgiving.
Clip digital coupons
Download grocery store apps to access digital coupons quickly. Just click on the coupon you want to use and scan your barcode for instant savings at check out. Some stores may offer a first-time user coupon — i.e. Albertsons for U Rewards gives new users $5 off $25.
You can even find coupons to save on online grocery orders. Check deal aggregators like CouponFollow.com for deals like $20 off with free delivery at Vons.com, $20 off $75 with free delivery at Safeway and $10 off at Instacart.
Rack up more cash back
Use a reward card that gives you more cash back on groceries. For instance, the Bread Cashback American Express Card offers an unlimited 2 percent back on every purchase, at every store, allowing you to earn more money for groceries across a variety of retailers even Target and Walmart which are often excluded from grocery reward cards.
You can even turn receipts into cash back using the Fetch Rewards app — take pictures of your receipts to earn points good towards free gift cards to Target, Walmart and Sam’s Club which you can then use to buy last minute Thanksgiving ingredients.
Bake your own dessert
The bakery section has the highest markup of any grocery aisle at a whopping 300 percent. While baking all of your own sweets from scratch may not be realistic, opting for a boxed cake or cookie mix will still be much cheaper than buying a pre-made cake, cookie platter or pie.
Make it a potluck
As guests to bring a favorite side dish, dessert or beverage so you can don’t take on all the cooking or costs yourself. For help coordinating meals, check sites like PerfectPotluck.com.
Andrea Woroch is a nationally recognized consumer-savings expert, writer and frequent on-air contributor who is passionate about helping families find simple ways to spend less and save more. As a sought-after media source on all things savings, Andrea has appeared on popular shows like "Today," "Good Morning America" and "NBC Nightly News." In print and online, her advice and articles have been featured in Time, Money, Forbes and Real Simple. Read more about Andrea at www.andreaworoch.com and watch her demo reel.