10 in a row: Stockdale's speech and debate success continues

Back in September, Stockdale High School's quest for 10 consecutive Central Valley speech and debate championships seemed to be in jeopardy.
Coach Crystal Huddleston, a Stockdale forensics teacher, was out sick. Her recovery from pneumonia kept her out for a month — plenty of time for high school students to get out of line, especially because acquiring a substitute teacher was impossible, given that their main training takes place in eighth period.
Instead, Stockdale team captains Dawson Graves, Mehreen Chowdhurry and Vaibhav Aggarwal stepped up and led the eighth-period class. Graves, a senior, also helped teach a seventh-period class (Introduction to Forensics), "keeping things running smoothly in my absence," Huddleston said.
That all helped Stockdale capture its 10th valley championship in a row earlier this month at Bullard High School in Fresno. Stockdale qualified 36 of its 100 competitors across the various speech and debate events to compete at the California High School Speech Association Championships April 21-23 at Carlsbad High in Carlsbad. After competitions as recent as this past weekend, Stockdale has also qualified 16 students to the National Speech and Debate Association Championships June 11-16 in Phoenix.
West High's Mariana Saldana also qualified for the national event. Arvin High’s Leonardo Garcia, David Martinez, Rocio Rosales and Benjamin Rosas Padilla, as well as East Bakersfield High’s Michael Barr, Alex Newkirk and Anthonie Peralez, qualified for state.
"(Ten valley championships), it's unprecedented," said Huddleston, who teaches sophomore Gifted and Talented Education English and has been coaching the forensics team for the past seven years. "We’re excited about it."
The dedication of the students and their parents and a one-week summer day camp before school started also helped Stockdale maintain its dynasty status, Huddleston said.
Recently, Jonathan Pusavat joined the program as an assistant speech coach and has been instrumental in Stockdale's success, Huddleston said. Pusavat is a Stockdale alumnus (Class of 2013) and a tutor in the Kern High School District's AVID, or Advancement via Individual Determination, college-prep program.
Graves and teammate An Truong each qualified for state in three categories. They could choose to compete in just one and they will both be in public forum debate together as a team. They will also compete together in nationals for public forum debate.
Graves, 17, said he enjoyed helping the forensics program when Huddleston was out sick. He aspires to be a teacher in either English or history because he loves communicating and he calls himself a history buff. He will attend Cal State Bakersfield in the fall.
"I feel like it was a really good experience," Graves said of helping teaching the seventh-period class. "It showed me what an actual teaching experience would be like."
Graves said it was great to win another valley championship for Stockdale, and this recent one felt especially satisfying because he said it was his best performance. He entered his senior year with a huge amount of confidence.
Stockdale's success is almost expected because of all the hard work the team puts in, he said.
"We put in a lot of effort beforehand," he said. "We have set practice days, especially for valley. After putting in all the effort it felt, I don’t want to say expected, but definitely possible for us."