10 in a row: Stockdale's speech and debate success continues

Back in September, Stockdale High School's quest for 10 consecutive Central Valley speech and debate championships seemed to be in jeopardy.

Coach Crystal Huddleston, a Stockdale forensics teacher, was out sick. Her recovery from pneumonia kept her out for a month — plenty of time for high school students to get out of line, especially because acquiring a substitute teacher was impossible, given that their main training takes place in eighth period.

