Ten more people have died and more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus in Kern County were reported Wednesday morning, as cases continue a rapid ascent locally.
Total deaths has now reached 115 in Kern and cases now exceed 11,000. The number of individuals tested is approaching 110,000 out of a countywide population of 900,000.
In recent weeks, the daily number of new cases was hovering around 100 to 150 per day but on Saturday, new daily cases were about 500 and the number has increased every day since then.
On Tuesday, Kern was added back on the state's watchlist of counties that are exceeding certain COVID-19 metrics.
That watchlist states: "The likely drivers of elevated disease transmission include: 1) An exponential expansion of testing Kern County residents; 2) Transmission in Skilled Nursing Facilities, prisons and other congregate facilities; 3) Household contacts and social gatherings among separate households."
County officials said earlier this week that the number of people tested began to rapidly increase earlier this month.
An epidemiologist from UC Irvine, Andrew Noymer, said the growth is what eventually happens in an exponentially growing pandemic, where the rate of increase is proportional to the size of the number of cases.
(8) comments
Oh no, this is the report that has pushed me over the fence! I believe now, get it and understand! I will now wear my mask.
Is it really too much to ask to wear a face covering? I just saw an NFL football player and his entire family who were positive for the virus. Very few symptoms until he lost is sense of smell and taste. All this time spreading the virus unknowingly.
A good, manly bandana looks cool on you guys.
Really stylish masks are all over the place (do not get the ones with the valve on front...you want to contain the droplets within the mask and not exhaust them into the air) and look great.
Not many businesses will allow one inside without a face covering right now and rightly so.
It's not some political thing. It would be sad to find that I had no symptoms but was spreading this stuff to those around me by not wearing a face covering.
The mask doesn't protect you much from GETTING infected but it goes a long way to keeping a non-symptomatic person from spreading it to friends or loved ones. We're counting upon one another.
In Florida there was a long line of people waiting to be tested. Some of them left rather than waiting and were later told that they tested "positive" for the virus, even though they were never tested. Perhaps this is done for political gain????
Political gain? Give me a break! The only one killing people for political gain is the President. I think 4 million cases pretty much makes a point on its own. Has QANON infiltrated Bakersfield?
oh and its the radical left and Gavin's fault
oh and the flue kills ,,,,blah blah blah
oh.... and they were old and sick anyway.......so its a good thing
now.... let all the anti-maskers with their little ratios...begin their.... its fake news...no big deal..blah blah blah
