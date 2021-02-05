Ten suspects were arrested on Thursday during a prostitution sting conducted by the Bakersfield Police Department along Union Avenue.
According to a BPD news release, undercover officers posed as prostitutes in areas known for their high sex trafficking activity.
Eight men were arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution and two additional men were arrested on suspicion of loitering with intent to commit prostitution, Bakersfield Police said.
The BPD reminds residents to report instances of human trafficking by calling the Homeland Security Investigations’ Blue Campaign at 1-866-347-2423. Also, help is offered at the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-888-373-7888 or texting 233733.
To report missing children or suspected child sexual abuse cases, call the BPD at 327-7111 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.