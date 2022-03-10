10 arrested by KCSO, Department of Homeland Security during probation, warrant sweep

Ten Wasco residents were arrested Wednesday during a probation and warrant sweep conducted by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security, Shafter Police Department and the Kern County Probation Department.
Anthony Arreola, 21, was arrested on suspicion of possessing roughly 2,800 pills of suspected fentanyl, indica of narcotic sales, participation in a criminal street gang, maintaining a residence for the purpose of narcotics sales and other charges.
Elois Thomas, 41, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics, drug paraphernalia and an active misdemeanor warrant.
Jess Rocha, 57, and Martin Torres, 43, were arrested on suspicion of violating their post-release community supervision. Rocha was additionally arrested in connection to an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
Joel Betancourt, 32, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and an active misdemeanor warrant.
Issac Arrambide, 26, was arrested in connection to an outstanding felony warrant. Brian Henry, 38, was arrested on suspicion of two outstanding felony warrants.
Mario Macias, 53, was arrested in connection to one outstanding misdemeanor warrant while Willie Harris, 33 and George Morales, 26, were arrested in connection to multiple outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
