1 woman killed, 2 injured in head-on collision Tuesday

A car crash at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday on State Route 43 south of Munzer Road resulted in the death of one woman, and minor injuries for two others, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Juvencio Palma of Taft was driving northbound on State Route 43 at 45 mph and Maria Mondragon, of Shafter, was driving approximately 60 mph southbound on SR 43, CHP said. Palma drifted into the southbound lane. Mondragon swerved left to avoid his car, but Palma adjusted his car to assume driving within his own lane, according to the CHP news release.
Both cars collided head-on along northbound SR 43. One woman, a 48-year-old from Shafter, riding in Mondragon’s car died. Mondragon was transported to Kern Medical and sustained minor injuries. Palma suffered minor injuries and sought his own medical aid, according to the CHP news release.
The collision is under investigation. All inquiries can be directed to the Buttonwillow CHP office.