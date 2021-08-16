1 woman dies in car crash; CHP arrests 1 woman

One 77-year-old woman died and two drivers were severely injured in an accident west of Olive Drive and east of Knudsen Drive at about 9:21 p.m. Friday.
A Ford F-150, driven by a 19-year-old woman traveled over the center median and entered directly into the path of a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by a 50-year-old woman, the California Highway Patrol reported. The two vehicles crashed and there was major damage to both cars, according to a CHP news release.
The passenger of the Crown Victoria died at the scene. Both drivers were rushed to Kern Medical by an ambulance, according to a news release by the CHP.
Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor in this traffic crash, the CHP reported. The 19-year-old woman was arrested at Kern Medical on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing major injury, patrol officers said.
The crash is under investigation.