1 person rescued, 1 killed in Brundage Lane mobile home fire

One person died and another was injured Saturday after fire broke out inside a mobile home shortly after sundown in the 6000 block of East Brundage Lane.
The Kern County Fire Department dispatched three engines and a fire truck upon receiving a call at 5:17 p.m. that a person was still inside the building.
Agency responders confirmed someone was inside before entering the home to rescue the person and extinguish the fire at about 5:30 p.m. That person was treated on the scene and moved to a hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation. A second person was found dead inside the building.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, responders were able to determine the home did not have a working smoke alarm, according to a news release issued shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.
“Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries,” it said.
The fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damages, the news release said, adding $25,000 in property was saved.
Twenty-two personnel responded to the scene. The Bakersfield Fire Department, the Kern County coroner’s office and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. joined the response.