1 person rescued, 1 killed in Brundage Lane mobile home fire

One person died and another was injured Saturday after fire broke out inside a mobile home shortly after sundown in the 6000 block of East Brundage Lane.

The Kern County Fire Department dispatched three engines and a fire truck upon receiving a call at 5:17 p.m. that a person was still inside the building.

