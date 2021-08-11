1 person dies, 1 injured in shooting early Wednesday

A person died and another was injured during a shooting Wednesday in east Bakersfield.
Officers responded to a Shotspotter activation at 12:34 a.m. in the 200 block of Tyree Toliver Street. At the scene, police officers found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle parked along the 1200 block of E. 3rd Street.
One person died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital, where he is being treated.
The identity of the deceased individual was not released.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Detective McNabb at 661-326-3873 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.