1 new coronavirus death, 488 new cases reported Thursday

Kern County Public Health Services reported one new coronavirus death and 488 new cases on Thursday.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Kern County now stands at 1,453, while the total number of cases is 122,386.
No new variants were identified, although not every case is tested for virus mutations. So far there have been 117 delta variant cases identified in Kern, 73 cases of the alpha variant, four cases of the gamma variant and three cases of the beta variant.
Broken down by age, there have been 15,913 coronavirus cases identified in individuals 17 years old and younger, 73,807 cases identified in individuals between 18 and 49 years old, 21,699 cases identified in individuals aged 50 to 64 and 10,904 cases identified in individuals 65 years old and older.
Since Jan. 21, 0.07 percent of people who have tested positive with COVID-19 have been vaccinated and 0.004 percent of people who have been hospitalized have been vaccinated.
According to the state COVID-19 dashboard, there were 248 people hospitalized with coronavirus as of Thursday, with 43 being treated in the ICU.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.