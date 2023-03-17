 Skip to main content
1 man found guilty of second-degree murder, another manslaughter, for killing Bakersfield grandmother in street racing trial

The grandmother was simply driving her two young grandchildren on Old River Road’s busy corridor when the unexpected happened a little more than three years ago: A red Mustang speeding at about 130 mph clipped Maria Navarro’s van so hard it flung across a concrete median and broadsided into a crane truck.

And after deliberating for about two days, Kern County jurors on Friday found Ronald Pierce Jr. — the Mustang’s driver — guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Navarro and having a blood alcohol level of more than 0.08 percent. Israel Maldonado, who started what prosecutors called a street contest, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving.

