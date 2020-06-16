Another death from COVID-19 and 85 new cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday by the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
That brings total deaths to 54 and total cases to 3,462.
About 2,200 people have recovered from the virus and a roughly 1,100 have active infections but are recuperating at home. State data showed 90 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Monday, though some patients may be residents of neighboring counties.
