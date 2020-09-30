The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 1 new death and 55 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
That brings total deaths to 370 and total cases to 32,138.
In an estimated 21,000 of those cases, the individual has recovered from the illness, according to county public health data.
State data shows there are currently 73 local hospitalizations for COVID-19 with 16 of those patients being treated in the ICU.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.