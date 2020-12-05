Kern County Public Health Services reported one new COVID-19 death and 456 new cases on Saturday morning.
That brings total deaths to 456 and total cases to 44,327. More than 12,000 of the total cases are considered to be active infections. In more than 31,600 cases, the individuals have recovered or are presumed to have recovered.
As of Thursday, a state website that tracks hospitalizations reported 182 hospitalizations for COVID-19 infections, 39 of them in the ICU.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Public Health is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."