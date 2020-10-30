Kern County Public Health Services announced one new coronavirus death and 154 new confirmed cases Friday morning.
That brings Kern's total deaths to 423 since the pandemic began, and the total cases to 34,308.
The health department says that approximately 24,000 people have either recovered from or are presumed to have recovered from their illness.
The state reports that 44 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 20 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.