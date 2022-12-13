1 dead in northwest Bakersfield shooting, 1 suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested in the shooting death of a man Tuesday evening.
A suspect was arrested in the shooting death of a man Tuesday evening.
Kern County Sheriff's deputies went to the 7200 block of Cranbrook Avenue after they were notified of a shooting and found the victim. His identity has not been released.
A spokesperson for the KCSO didn’t immediately know the suspect’s name.
An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident may call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
