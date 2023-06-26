A car collision in southwest Bakersfield left one man dead and injured two people early Sunday morning. Police said they suspect alcohol intoxication and speed could have factored into the collision.
Officers went to Panama Lane and Akers Road at 3:15 a.m., found a two-vehicle collision and that one motorist had crashed into a tree.
A woman headed south on Akers Road and hit another car, driven by Humberto Munoz Vasquez, going in the same direction, the Bakersfield Police Department wrote in a news release. The woman lost control of her vehicle, hit the vehicle of Vasquez, 54, and collided into a tree, causing herself and an unidentified passenger to suffer moderate injuries, police added.
Vasquez died at 3:39 a.m. at the scene Sunday, police added.
The investigation is ongoing, BPD noted.