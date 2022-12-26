 Skip to main content
1 dead, 1 injured after SUV strikes gardening truck stopped in fog along Coffee Road

One man was killed and another ended up in the hospital Monday morning after police say an SUV traveling along Coffee Road struck a gardening truck and trailer that had pulled over because of a flat tire.

A news release by the Bakersfield Police Department said officers who arrived at 6:45 a.m. to the 1800 block of Coffee found a man suffering from fatal injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, while a second man from the truck was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

