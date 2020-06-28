An adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene of a single vehicle collision at Panama Lane and Stine Road on Sunday morning. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Panama Lane at a high rate of speed and hit the center median, lost control, crossed into the opposite lanes and hit a pole.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash and the cause remains under investigation by the Bakersfield Police Department.
The driver of the vehicle, who's identity will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner's Office, was pronounced dead at the scene and an adult male passenger sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
This is the 15th traffic fatality on city roadways this year, according to a BPD press release about this crash.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call BPD at 661 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.