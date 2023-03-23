 Skip to main content
1,800 runners expected in city marathon, other races

Nearly 1,800 people — clad in KT tape, utility belts and headlamps — will descend upon Bakersfield this weekend to join in the international tradition of paying to run an arbitrary distance set a century ago. So if you see swells of people running by with crazed eyes and dogged determination, don’t be alarmed: It’s not the apocalypse, but the Bakersfield Marathon.

It’s an event that draws racers from across the country and around the world, said David Milazzo, the co-founder and board director of Active Bakersfield Alliance, which organizes the marathon. That said, 70 percent of this year’s runners are from the Bakersfield area.

