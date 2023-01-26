New folkorico group at BC to hold fundraising performance

On Saturday, the Ballet Folklórico Ritmo y Sabor group at Bakersfield College will present the fundraising performance Arriba Norte.
New this year to the college, the group specializes in traditional dance styles and traditions from Mexico. It aims to promote and preserve the culture, art and history of the regions of Mexico through the art of dance.
It welcomes cultural diversity and is open not only to students but any community member who is at least 13 years old.
Arriba Norte will feature four groups from throughout the San Joaquin Valley:
• Las Damas del Valle, a women’s group from Porterville, performing music from the region of Northern Mexico.
• Estrelares Grupo Folklorico from Turlock performing dance from the region of Sinaloa.
• BC’s Ballet Folklorico Ritmo y Sabor performing dances from Northern Mexico and Chihuahua.
• Teocalli Culture Academy from Fresno performing a historical timeline of the evolution of dance from Northern Mexico.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the indoor theater of the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center on the Panorama campus, 1801 Panorama Drive.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and are available at eventbrite.com.
Funds raised will go to purchase new dance attire for members and for training with expert dancers from Mexico in March.