After making it easier and safer for customers to shop with its virtual farmers market, Kaiser Permanente and The Hens Roost have teamed again to make it easier to get produce to health care workers.
Farm to Frontline will operate similarly to the existing virtual market, through which people sign up for and shop online to pick up on a designated day. To make it easier for those health care workers to pick up their orders, the program will offer a new pickup location downtown.
Starting April 29, customers can grab their online orders from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 2531 Chester Ave., behind the Kaiser Permanente Chester Avenue Medical Office Building alleyway (on the west side between Kaiser and Eagleson Bodyworks).
Ordering opens today and closes Saturday for the first pickup on Wednesday. This location is open to the public but was chosen "for those on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 each day," according to the news release.
To order, visit thehensroost.luluslocalfood.com to sign up and select Kaiser Permanente Medical Office Building as the pickup location. Existing customers have the option to switch between this new location and the other at The Hens Roost, 1916 G St.
McDONALD’S OFFERING THANK YOU MEALS
Those on the front lines will be "lovin' it" when it comes to meals for the next two weeks. McDonald's is now offering free Thank You Meals for health care workers and first responders.
As a thank-you for those serving in essential roles in health care as well as police officers, firefighters and paramedics, the chain is offering a free meal that will be available via drive-thru or carryout at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide through May 5.
“We are thrilled to provide our neighbors on the front lines of this crisis with a free Thank You Meal to let them know how appreciated they are,” said Maryann Paciullo, a Bakersfield McDonald’s owner/operator, said in a news release.
“As local business owners, we know how important our communities are and we are happy to support them in any way we can," said Paciullo, who also donated food to several local charities this week.
Each Thank You Meal features a choice of sandwiches, beverage and a side dish, along with a note of appreciation, all served in a Happy Meal box. For breakfast, there is a choice of Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit. Lunch and dinner options include choice of double cheeseburger, six-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish. Breakfast meals come with a hash brown, other meals include a small order of french fries. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee.
The offer runs Wednesday through May 5. To redeem, those eligible need only show their work ID or badge to receive the meal. The limit is one free meal per person per day. Menu options may vary by restaurant. Visit McDonalds.com for more details.
READING CINEMAS SERVING ITS MENU
You still won't be able to see the movies on the big screen, but Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX has some blockbuster dining options.
The theater at the Valley Plaza Mall is now offering its Reading Cinema Eats at Home menu, a mix of movie concessions and specialty fare, available for curbside pickup or delivered through Uber Eats.
“Reading Cinemas Eats at Home is a great way for our local community to recreate the next best thing to the movie theater experience,” Jenny Sullivan, general manager for Reading Cinemas with IMAX, said in a news release. “Everyone is adapting as best they can to the current situation and we’re honored to provide this new service, which will be available seven days a week.”
Snacks include original and caramel popcorn, 100 percent Angus beef hot dogs, soft pretzels, Nestle candies and fries — sea salt, sweet potato and green bean — served individually or as a trio.
The menu's entrees, created by Food Network veteran Santos Loo, include potato chip-crusted chicken tenders, turkey club, fried chicken ranch sandwich and three burgers: the signature, classic and barbecue bacon cheeseburger. All entrees come with a cookie — snickerdoodle, peanut butter or chocolate chunk — which also are available separately in packs of two.
Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX is at 2000 Wible Road. Use the Uber Eats app or go to ubereats.com for delivery or call 833-2230 to order.
MORE RESTAURANT NEWS
Want to bake but don't have the ingredients at home? Dot x Ott is ready to help you out. Its baker box bundle ($15) has all you need to get baking: 2½ pounds of bulk flour, 2½ pounds of bulk cane sugar, a dozen conventional eggs and 4 ounces each of baking soda, baking powder and yeast. The deal is available for pickup at the shop, 930 18th St., or delivery (within a 10-mile radius). Order online at dotandott.com (under mercantile/market) or call 324-7112
La Cabaña Mexican Restaurant (6725 White Lane) will reopen on Friday with curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats. The restaurant, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, plans to offer family packs going forward. View the menu at lacabanabakersfield.com and call 397-7343 to order.
In addition to its regular plant-based menu, Better Bowls (1818 G St.) is offering daily take-and-bake meals ($50). Options this week have included sweet potato and black bean enchiladas, chips and guacamole and coconut leche cake; and gluten free lasagna (with cashew cheese), salad with Broadfork Acres greens and a mini chocolate bundt cake. For details and to order, visit betterbowlsbako.com/takeandbake or call 742-1228.
