An estimated 729 workers at the Nestle ice cream plant on District Boulevard will be laid off for three weeks starting Dec. 10 while the company completes facility upgrades, a company official said Thursday.
The factory will not be in production mode during that period, factory manager Buttons Coleman said, and only an undisclosed number of salaried employees at the plant will report to work through the end of the year.
The affected employees will be eligible for state unemployment benefits during their time off, Coleman said, adding that no severance pay is planned.
The company undertook nearly identical layoffs a year earlier. Coleman said this is a good time to invest in upgrades to the factory because December is typically a slow time for ice cream sales.
Scheduling a work stoppage in December also allows workers to spend time with their families during the holidays, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.