For those of us who enjoy a flavorful, juicy and tender steak, one of Bakersfield’s best-kept secrets is the bone-in ribeye at The Mark.
I have been to some of the best steakhouses on the West and East coasts and without a doubt this steak is among the best.
The bone-in ribeye at The Mark is grilled to perfection. The flavor is spectacular due to the marbling and the quality of the grade selected by the restaurant. The chef serves the steak on a bed of mashed potatoes cushioned by baby asparagus tips and topped with a sprig of rosemary, which adds a pleasant aroma to an already amazing culinary experience.
This is one of the best steaks in town. Mastro’s has met its match!
— H.A. Sala is a defense attorney in Bakersfield.
