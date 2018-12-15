Every once in a while, it’s good to treat oneself to comfort food. While there are literally hundreds of Mexican restaurants in our city, one that I have found to be authentic with flavors that transport me back to my childhood is Los Aguacates.
I first discovered this restaurant several years ago while attending a meeting. As I sat with my colleagues, I was impressed with the waitress mixing fresh scoops of avocado from its carcass into a molcajete along with other spices. She then mashed the ingredients together into one of the best guacamoles I have ever eaten. It was even more delicious accompanied with a bowl of warm corn tortilla chips
The first dish I ate there was la cochina, the Mexican version of osso bucco. However, instead of lamb shank, Aguacates uses pork that is roasted in a rich array of sauces until the meat begins to separate from the bone. Along with this was the traditional rice and beans. However, at Los Aguacates, the rice is neither too dry nor soggy; it is perfect. Likewise, the frijoles are refried and seasoned just enough that each bite reminds me of my mother’s frijoles from days gone by.
Other dishes that are worthy of trying are their fish tacos, perhaps the best tasting tacos north of Cabo San Lucas. Enchiladas are served with a variety of meats, however, I prefer ground beef. What separates these enchiladas from others is the sauce. It’s not too thin, nor thick, but it is definitely a flavor enhancer. I recommend ordering extra sauce on the side to pour over the rice and beans.
If you are thirsty and want to relax with a cold drink, I recommend any of their iced or blended margaritas, I prefer mango, which is blended and served in a generous portion with a rim of tajín or salt.
Los Aguacates staff are warm and friendly and provide excellent service. They also offer daily specials that are definitely worth trying. Also, the owner and head chef happens to come from my father's home state of Zacatecas, Mexico.
If you enjoy authentic Mexican food, visit Los Aguacates. The taste and ambiance will take you to a journey south of the border. Disfrute!
— David A. Torres is a defense attorney in Bakersfield.
