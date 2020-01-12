When I’m just roaming around and eating on my own dime, these are the kinds of specialties I like to seek:
Sweet Surrender (6439 Ming Ave.): I couldn’t work at this place. Love the interesting grapes they offer at harvest season, also love the way they’ve been offering cakes by the slice on the counter lately. There are a lot of great gluten-free options if you’re dealing with that. The Oreo tres leches cake may sound like a sacrilege but it is stunning as is the chocolate silk brownie and the strawberry shortcake cake.
Sugar Twist (5511 Calloway Drive #100; 9500 Brimhall Road #507): I couldn’t work at this place either. I love the breakfast sandwiches and burritos, but the cream cheese puffs are a crispy, creamy delight, and the jalapeno cream cheese puffs are also irresistible as a savory twist. The cherry “piestry” is fantastic and so are the lemon zinger bars. But none of those are the best thing they offer. Sugar Twist has the best chocolate chip cookie in town. Big deal you say? Try it. It’s large, crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, full of superb high quality chocolate chunks, rich with butter and beautiful in its simplicity. It’s the world’s best mood elevator on the planet. Doubt me? Try just one.
Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.): Green tea matcha latte with pie from The Pie Hole in L.A. and the chicken schnitzel strips. All the pies are good but My companion finds the Mexican chocolate to be sinfully rich. Already loved the sandwich, now prefer these crispy, thin, and perfectly fried chicken pieces in a mangled shape.
Flame Broiler (multiple locations): I know it’s a chain but they have wisely chosen to typically locate near gyms like 24 Hour Fitness and In-Shape and after working out getting a bowl with a vegetable base (carrots, green cabbage, broccoli) instead of rice and chicken and green onions on top keeps the good vibe from the exercise coursing through your body. Not only is it a virtuous choice, but it tastes good, and habits like this are easy to develop. Think about it to help with your health resolutions in the new year.
Athena’s Greek Cafe (1901 20th St.; 9612 Flushing Quail Road, Suite 202): The carrot cake will create indelible cravings for the rest of your life. It’s rich, interesting and amazing. One of my favorite desserts in Bakersfield.
Kento’s Mandarin BBQ (multiple locations): This year they started offering a fish katsu combo for only $8.99 with two scoops of fried rice, one scoop mixed vegetable and katsu sauce plus a drink. For the quality, this is an exceptional value.
BBQ Factory Steakhouse (4215 Rosedale Highway): Amazing twice-baked potatoes and the chicken and tri-tip with chili beans is a real value at $16.50.
Tahoe Joe’s (9000 Ming Ave.): In the past we’ve raved about the roasted chicken, the cheesecake, that large bone-in pork chop they offer, the fish and chips. Now those amazing pancakes at that new weekend brunch are worth a trip to The Marketplace.
By the Way Cafe (5700 Gasoline Alley): The coffees, smoothies and breakfast items at this restaurant adjacent to Bill Wright Toyota are worth seeking out even when your vehicle is running just fine.
Cope’s Knotty Pine (1530 Norris Road): The omelets, particularly the pastrami and pepper jack, are amazing at this north of the river gem, as are the breakfast burritos. Just expect a crowd.
The Well (7401 White Lane): This new nightclub in the southwest is aiming for “gastropub” food and their chicken strips, freshly breaded and marinated in a beer brine, are a must order with the crispy, light flour coating. Gouda mac-and-cheese bites are also pretty amazing.
Ben Paca Mexican Grill (100 S. Oswell St.): This low-profile fast food place at the intersection north of Highway 58 offers authentic chilaquiles, burritos and bowls.
Temblor Brewing Co. (3200 Buck Owens Blvd.): In recent years Temblor has made real strides at offering gastropub food that stands on its own, beginning with great meat choices for the burgers such as bison, Santa Carota beef, or the burger made from ground brisket and chuck, and including the fried cheese curds appetizer, citrus salmon salad and grilled chicken salad with apple slices and walnuts (try it!). One warning: The menu seems to change often, so they’ve scuttled some of my old favorites.
Eureka! (10520 Stockdale Highway): Like Temblor, the menu changes are frequent but some new gems appear such as the rich-tasting bone marrow burger or the Fresno fig burger with goat cheese. Happy hour is an exceptional value for simple things like nachos done well. My companion has always loved the “protein chopped salad” made with kale, quinoa, cucumbers, red bell peppers, roasted beets, sunflower seeds, carrots, red onions, feta cheese, a “bean trio,” butter lettuce and an oregano mustard vinaigrette that allows you to taste the vegetables but still brings something to the dish.
Pyrenees French Bakery (717 E. 21st St.): I can’t be the only one who gets excited to see their product used in local restaurants, and usually mentioned prominently. We need to celebrate the things that make Bakersfield special like this, Dewar’s Chews, etc.
Wood-Dale Market (11420 Ming Ave.): So much decent food at the little restaurant next to the meat market: tri-tip sandwiches, juicy burgers, even mac and cheese. And they use the Pyrenees buns I mentioned above. Don’t neglect the interesting sausages including chile verde.
Old River Grill (9530 Hageman Road, Suite K; 9500 Brimhall Road #301): The 50-50 burger made of half beef, half bacon is consistently well executed and always a delight.
Crazy BBQ (2651 Oswell St.): This small Korean place in the northeast has some excellent chicken wings, fried rice cakes, kimchi fried rice and buldak (fire chicken), a spicy chicken stone with melted mozzarella cheese, enough for two people.
Prime Time BBQ, Meats & Deli (1927 20th St.): This low-profile, locally owned gem just off F Street downtown has so many good things made from Harris Ranch meats: the tri-tip, the deboned chicken breast, the various burgers, which are boldly served medium not overcooked.
Leo’s Burgers (4501 Ming Ave.): Reader Craig Holland thinks they have the best breakfast burritos in town, though I’m partial to the bacon breakfast sandwich and the Philly cheesesteak.
Cafe Crepes (1028 Truxtun Ave.): Really small downtown gem near Mechanics Bank (formerly Rabobank) with a great friendly staff. Both the sweet and savory crepes are so expertly done.
New Vintage Grill (9901 Hageman Road): It’s just hard not to think about this place and not yearn for the unique breakfast potatoes called “spuds” with the combination of hash brown shreds, white cheddar cheese, garlic, spinach and red quinoa. The breakfast food is good enough, but these potatoes are worth a visit in themselves. They use Moose Drool in the batter for the fish and chips, which makes those exceptional, as is the house-made jalapeno ranch dressing.
J’s Place (2681 Calloway Drive): The best fried chicken in town but the shrimp, catfish and snapper aren’t bad either. Always dark, crisp and never greasy. Rich mac and cheese.
Lino’s (2911 Taft Highway, Pumpkin Center): Everyone raves about the pork belly tacos — they were pioneers in our area for those — but the menu is full of great choices, such as the Lino bowls, and my personal favorite, the pork barbacoa, a slow-cooked creation sent over the top by a house-made bacon chipotle barbecue sauce. If you love bacon, that sauce is a godsend.
Lam’s Chinese Restaurant (2510 University Ave.): Up in the northeast, this is the place to go for hot and spicy shrimp, orange chicken and curry chicken.
La Costa Mariscos (3401 Chester Ave., Suite B; 10100 Stockdale Highway): Any of the shrimp choices, the bean dip with a thin layer of chile verde on top, the grilled fish nachos or tacos and the chimichangas have grown on me, too.
Mossman’s Westchester Coffee Shop (1819 30th St.): Still love the fish and chips and chicken strips and chips, though I hope the closure of the bowling alley doesn’t negatively affect the business.
El Sombrero (2731 M St.): My companion has a consistent craving for the ground beef tacos and enchilada plate here. Definitely an old-school Bakersfield institution like Rice Bowl and Bill Lee’s, probably on third-generation regulars for some customers.
Chipotle (multiple locations): Their new carne asada. I’m sure some would gripe it’s not authentic, but it’s been reimagined in the typical Chipotle way, with just the right amount of lime on the grilled beef. Not sure how long it will be available.
