When I’m just roaming around and eating on my own dime, these are the kinds of specialties I like to seek:
Leo’s Burgers: Bacon breakfast sandwich, bacon omelet, Philly cheesesteak and rib eye steak sandwich. We’re indebted to reader George Gillburg for tipping us off to these wonderful offerings.
Lino’s: Everyone raves about the pork belly tacos — the restaurant was a pioneer in our area for those — but there are so many other great choices including the pork barbacoa, a slow-cooked pork creation sent over the top by a house made bacon chipotle barbecue sauce.
Muertos Kitchen & Lounge: Too many items to list, really, from the outstanding chile verde to all the burgers, the carne asada fries or salad (depending on how healthy you want to be), the popcorn pork, the lamb tacos, the lamb salad. Going here is painful after a few times; you wish you could get two meals.
Narducci’s Burgers & Italian Ices: They get their meats from Martin’s Meats (you can find them at the Haggin Oaks farmers market on Sundays), and the real winner on their list of great sandwiches is the ‘Ducci burger, made with two four-ounce patties that are half ground chuck, half bacon, with Swiss cheese, avocado and roasted jalapeno lime aioli.
Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ: Some of their new lunch items are amazing, such as the crispy chicken skin appetizer called Nashville cracklins’, something like a natural chicken nugget with skin, served with an Alabama white barbecue sauce, or the amazing Alabama chicken, marinated in apple cider and rib spices, then smoked and glazed with that white barbecue sauce.
Temblor Brewing Co.: The burgers made with the Santa Carota beef, the bison burger or the burger made from ground brisket and chuck, the fried cheese curds appetizer, the citrus salmon salad, the Thai chicken salad or the Bakersfield cheesesteak made with grilled mushrooms, prime rib, provolone and a garlic aioli.
Eureka!: Sure the burgers and sandwiches are great, but if you’re in the mood for a big salad with amazingly fresh produce, head here for the protein chopped salad made with kale, quinoa, cucumbers, red bell peppers, roasted beets, sunflower seeds, carrots, red onions, feta cheese, a “bean trio,” butter lettuce and an oregano mustard vinaigrette that allows you to taste the vegetables but still brings something to the dish. Get it with steak or salmon and you’ve got an outstanding meal.
New Vintage Grill: Those breakfast potatoes called “spuds” with the combination of hash brown shreds, white cheddar cheese, garlic, spinach and red quinoa. The breakfast food is good enough, but these potatoes are worth a visit in themselves.
La Costa Mariscos: Any of the shrimp choices, the bean dip with a thin layer of chile verde on top, the grilled fish nachos (only $6 at happy hour).
Wood-Dale Market: Any of the burgers, seriously juicy and with great veggies and buns. If it’s your first visit, get the Wood-Dale classic burger: one-third pound patty of quality juicy beef cooked medium with a butter-toasted Pyrenees bun.
Crazy BBQ: This small Korean place in the northeast has one dish that is amazing: the spicy chicken stone with melted mozzarella cheese, sometimes called buldak, or “fire chicken.” Large enough for two to share.
Tahoe Joe’s: The roasted chicken, so smoky yet still juicy, followed by that amazing thick baked cheesecake. And the bone-in pork chop they started serving in November is pretty amazing, too, but who knows how long that will be available. Seems like a seasonal special.
J’s Place: The great fried shrimp basket, any of the fried chicken, the fried catfish. The fried snapper. Even if you don’t like fried foods.
Milt's Coffee Shop: So many great things on the temporary “specials” menu such as the Mediterranean omelet (always get the hash browns — they’re crispy and amazing) as well as the monthly special cakes. They make their own pastrami, and it is always worth ordering in a sandwich or an omelet, as well as the $6 burger special on Thursdays or the fried chicken any day.
Mossman’s Westchester Restaurant: Still impressive fish and chips and chicken strips and chips. Just fun to watch the operation in full force on a weekend in the bowling alley.
Ruben's Mexican & Seafood: The warm bean dip, the chile verde and any of the shrimp dishes, spicy or not. And the pork spare ribs chile verde.
24th Street Cafe: The pumpkin pancakes, the huevos rancheros, the pan-fried trout with eggs (does anyone else even offer this?) and the amazing list of specials.
Sultans Mediterranean Grill: This locally owned restaurant specializes in Mediterranean food customized Chipotle style. We love both the souvlaki skewers and the juicy beef shawarma as well as the garlic potatoes.
Alfonso’s Taco Shop: Any of the burritos, breakfast or otherwise, on those tortillas that taste freshly made, and crunchy tacos made in fresh-fried corn tortilla shells. Very few tables, but the drive-through lane seems to pull in a lot of folks.
The Gourmet Shoppe at Cafe Med: The best deal in town has got to be the family style dinners to go at $41.95, including soup or salad, steamed vegetables and rice or potatoes for the non-pasta items. We love the roasted chicken (Monday), chicken stroganoff (Tuesday), house made meatloaf (Wednesday) and, believe it or not, the spaghetti and meatballs (available any day). The website says it feeds four to five, but we’ve stretched it past that many times.
LoLo’s Mix: The Amazon smoothie — blueberries, bananas, peanut butter powder and lots of other goodness. Great way to start the day.
Arizona Cafe: Chile verde. Old-school Bakersfield.
Athena’s Greek Cafe & Bakery: The carrot cake will shake up your life. It’s that good. Just writing that sentence made me want to get in the car to pick up a piece.
Slice of Italy: The pastrami sandwich pizza. Sounds like a bad food experiment gone wrong, but it captures the concept perfectly.
Grandma’s Tamales: Any of the tamales. Any time of year.
Lam’s Chinese Restaurant: Hot and spicy shrimp, orange chicken and curry chicken.
Tony’s Pizza: Chile verde pizza.
Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace: The chicken-fried steak was supposedly Buck’s last dinner before his last performance, though the huge portion has me leaning toward the rib-eye steak because they have tapped a great source of beef.
Cope’s Knotty Pine Cafe: A family-run gem of a place that some swear has the best biscuits and gravy in town. The breakfast burritos are the bomb, too. The pastrami sandwich or chicken-fried steak are longtime favorites.
Ben Paca Mexican Grill: Chilaquiles, burritos or bowls.
Cafe Crepes: Sweet or savory crepes, though the Panini sandwiches aren’t bad either. It’s just hard to get past those crepes.
Riverwalk Cafe: The 50-50 burger. Half bacon, half beef. Not original, but so well executed here.
Hungry Hunter: Any steak with the whiskey peppercorn sauce, also the pecan-encrusted chicken. Perfect combination. And the happy hour offerings are an exceptional value and high quality. A friend recommended the au gratin potatoes and lump crab stuffed mushrooms. We will check it out.
