Host Trevor Horn returns and explains his short absence and preview the postseason around Kern County on the opening segment on this week's edition of BVarsity Live.
Host Trevor Horn welcomes in Kennedy High football coach Mario Millan and senior David Estrada and Johnny Carrillo leading up to the big game at Shafter on Friday night here in the second segment.
On the final segment, host Trevor Horn along with Jon Mettus and Josh Bennett preview and predict Week 10 of the high school football season around the county.
Watch BVarsity Live every Thursday during the school year live on Bakersfield.com and the BVarsity Live Facebook page at 2 p.m.
