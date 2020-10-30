Cars lined the street at Beach Park for the 3rd annual Bakersfield Police Department Hal”LAW”een event on Friday evening.
The event, typically held at the BPD headquarters, was conducted this year in a drive-thru format due to COVID-19 and public health protocols that are in place.
It was free to attend for youngsters and their families, with goody bags handed out to the first 2,000 kids 17 and younger, according to the BPD. Children wore costumes and remained inside their vehicles during the festivities.