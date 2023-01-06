 Skip to main content
'We love it and we want to share it': Great 48 bluegrass jam takes over Marriott

From all over the state, beginners to professional-quality musicians are enjoying the California Bluegrass Association's annual Great 48 bluegrass jam.

Four days of workshops, performances and musical jams are underway at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, and most of it is free.

