'We love it and we want to share it': Great 48 bluegrass jam takes over Marriott

From all over the state, beginners to professional-quality musicians are enjoying the California Bluegrass Association's annual Great 48 bluegrass jam.
Four days of workshops, performances and musical jams are underway at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, and most of it is free.
"We love it and we want to share it," CBA member and event chairman Jeff Russinsky previously told The Californian. "We welcome people who don't know a lot about it. It's a wonderful American art form and we want to share it with everybody, build a bluegrass community in Bakersfield."
Here's what's still coming up at the Marriott, 801 Truxtun Ave.:
Instrument workshops on Saturday, Bass workshop with Larisa Hernandez, 1:30 p.m., Marriott Ballroom A; Fiddle workshop with Dennis Fetchet, 1:30 p.m., Marriott Ballroom D; Guitar workshop with Chuck Sharp, 2:30 p.m., Marriott Ballroom A; Mandolin workshop with Ken Smith, 2:30 p.m., Marriott Ballroom D; Banjo Workshop with Julio Boysenberry, 2:30 p.m., East Portico
Open mic, 6 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom, run by concert audio technicians and announcers Kent Kenny and Stan Allen and band wrangler Emily Riddell.
Showcase, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom, California bands Sequoia Rose, Honey Buckets and Mission Blue offer a free concert.
Hosted jams on Saturday, Gospel Jam with the Fergusons, 10 a.m., East Portico; and Slow Jam #2 with Julio, 3:30 p.m. East Portico.
Sunday, Gospel Jam & Good News Message with the Fergusons, 9 a.m., East Portico.