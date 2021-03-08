Mojave Air and Spaceport names new CEO

A new Chief Executive Officer will take the controls of the Mojave Air and Spaceport in April.
Todd Lindner, former Director of the Aviation Authority’s Cecil Spaceport in Jacksonville, Fla., was selected by members of the Mojave Air and Spaceport board of directors, according to a news release from the facility. He was chosen from a field of more than 100 applicants, the news release stated.
A veteran pilot, Lindner will be the first person with airport management experience to manage the Mojave Air and Spaceport, according to the news release.
“With 30 years of aviation management experience, Todd Lindner understands the unique financial and operating requirements of an air and spaceport,” Jim Balentine, President of the MASP Board of Directors, said in the news release. “He is also experienced in working with state and federal government agencies to obtain the resources necessary to manage Mojave’s operations.”
Lindner managed planning and development, grants and environmental programs, and a wide variety of responsibilities at the Cecil airport spaceport, the news release stated.
He replaces Karina Drees, who was recently appointed president of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation in Washington, D.C.
Former MASP board president David Evans is serving as interim pending Lindner’s arrival, according to the news release.